US cost consultant makes its second UK acquisition

MGAC founder/owner Mark Anderson

The acquisition of Flint & Partners by MGAC (Mark G Anderson Consultants) follows the US company’s arrival in the UK with its 2021 takeover of Robinson Low Francis (RLF).

The latest deal consolidates the previous six-month strategic partnership between MGAC and Flint & Partners by bringing the latter under the MGAC banner.

Flint & Partners was only in existence for two years, having been set up in mid-2022 by Peter Flint, previously chief growth officer at Aecom, supported by former colleagues Paul Davis and Radhika Sathy.

Peter Flint will now serve on the MGAC leadership team as executive managing director and, based in the London office, will lead its UK team to grow the business and deliver a modern client services approach. He replaces Sean Clemons, who left MGAC earlier this year, having joined with the RLF acquisition.

“This next step in our partnership with Flint & Partners will allow us to be more agile and entrepreneurial across our current and target markets,” said Mark Anderson, president and chief executive of MGAC. “Peter Flint and I share a vision of a comprehensive project management services-led business model that can adapt to and lead rapid industry shifts. Bringing the Flint & Partners team to MGAC will further strengthen our commitment to client service, forward thinking, and a more inclusive industry.”

Peter Flint said: “Since we formed our partnership in March, we have already built a more nimble and innovative business in the UK and internationally. Joining MGAC fully will allow us to accelerate our growth goals and streamline our business development approach, as well as build a truly integrated service model. Most importantly, MGAC and our team align fully on the desire to lead a diversified and progressive advisory approach.”

