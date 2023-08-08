US engineer makes Hebden Bridge acquisition

Stephen DeSimone (left) with Deborah and Darren Paine [image courtesy of DeSimone Consulting Engineering]

DeSimone Consulting Engineering first arrived in the UK just last year, opening an office London.

The addition of DP Squared gives it an office in Heptonstall, near Hebden Bridge.

DP Squared was set up in 2004 by civil engineers Darren and Deborah Paine, who both previously worked at Ove Arup & Partners. Its portfolio includes five of Manchester’s six tallest buildings.

Stephen DeSimone, chairman and chief executive of DeSimone Consulting Engineering, said: “As DeSimone continues to grow internationally, we are thrilled to bring on Darren, Deborah, and the entire DP Squared team. Their extensive experience in structural design, impressive work across major projects, and client-centred approach will enrich DeSimone’s capabilities throughout the UK/European region.”

Darren and Deborah Paine said: “DP Squared is a family that we have nurtured through its teenage years, and now it is time for it to fly and grow. By joining DeSimone, we will leverage our new partners’ global knowledge and resources to better deliver for the company’s clients worldwide.”

DP Squared will now operate as DeSimone Consulting Engineering UK and the Paines will join the senior management team of DeSimone in the UK.

