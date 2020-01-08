US manufacturer buys British mixer fixer

Gloucester-based Volumech becomes the only source in the UK for genuine Cemen Tech parts as well as new Cemen Tech mixers. Volumech will continue to provide aftermarket replacement parts for several makes of mixers as well as on-site service and mixer refurbishments.

Volumech is being merged with Cemen Tech’s existing UK operations and will trade as Volumech, A Cemen Tech Company, operating out of both Volumech’s current location in Gloucester and the existing Cemen Tech facility in Stockport.

“I am excited to have Volumech become part of Cemen Tech and add their genuine Cemen Tech parts and new mixers to our current offering,” said Volumech founder James Hopson, who has decided to cede ownership.

“Cemen Tech has been a leader in manufacturing volumetric concrete mixers sold in the UK for over 25 years and the recent launch of the all-new C60L (lightweight) shows their understanding of the new volumetric mixer regulations,” he added. “It is also exciting that my full team will stay on to service all types of volumetric mixer customers.”

Connor Deering, CEO/President of Cemen Tech, said: “The acquisition of Volumech reinforces our commitment to the UK marketplace. James and his entire team share the Cemen Tech core values of honesty, integrity and doing the right thing. Now having two locations and the addition of the experienced Volumech staff will allow us to provide unmatched service and support for parts and new mixers to customers across the UK.”

