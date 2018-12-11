US practice acquires London surveyors

Cumming executive vice president Derek Hutchison

It is the second London acquisition by Los Angeles-based Cumming in recent years. In 2016 it bought GB Fitzsimon.

Mellersh & Harding Building Consultancy (MHBC) was set up by Andrew Webster, Antonia Belcher and Sean Cushing in 2007 to provide building surveying and project management services. Its client roster includes include Schroder Real Estate, LaSalle Investment Management, and Starwood Capital.

Recent Cumming projects in London include fit-out of the Aqua Shard and Houtong restaurants on the 31st and 33rd floors of The Shard and various renovations at Harvey Nichols in Knightsbridge.

“We are delighted to solidify our partnership with MHBC after working alongside them for several years,” said Cumming executive vice president Derek Hutchison, who was previously vice president of construction and development at MHBC client Starwood Capital and started his career with Bovis Lendlease.

“With an outstanding reputation in the UK and a proven track record of consistently adding value to complex projects, this merger will provide our respective clients with even more expert resources to help achieve their development-related goals,” he added.

MHBC partner Antonia Belcher said: “Combining our expertise and resources with Cumming allows us not only to meet the expanded needs of our current clients and grow our client base, but it will also provide new and important growth opportunities for our staff.”