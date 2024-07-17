US pump acquisition for Selwood parent

Holland Pump has more than 1,000 pumps

Workdry International, the parent company of pump and wastewater treatment suppliers Selwood, Siltbuster, and Vanderkamp, has now added Holland Pump Company (HPC), described as a regional market-leading water handling and pump rental services provider in the United States.

The deal is backed by independent fund manager Arcus Infrastructure Partners as Workdry’s majority shareholder. The acquisition will see Workdry immediately establish a presence in the East and Gulf Coast regions of the USA.

Workdry is acquiring the Florida-based business from a shareholder group led by XPV Water Partners. Since taking ownership in 2019, it has supported a series of strategic acquisitions to grow Holland Pump into one of the largest pure-play pump rental and service providers in the USA, with more than 1,000 pumps across 15 locations.

Selwood, Siltbuster and Vanderkamp currently have a rental fleet of more than 6,000 pumps and 1,000 modular wastewater treatment assets.

The HPC acquisition follows the takeover of the Dutch engineered pump rental business, Vanderkamp earlier this year. Workdry plans to run HPC as its North American division, with plans to expand both organically and through further acquisitions.

Holland Pump chief executive Tom Vossman will stay in post. He was appointed in 2019 after XPV took over from former owner Win Blodgett.

Workdry International chief executive Dan Lee said: “Our acquisition of Holland Pump brings a well-established and respected business into our group, providing us with a strong entry point into North America which is the largest pump rental market in the world.

“I am delighted to welcome Tom and his team into the Workdry family. Our colleagues already know Holland Pump very well, having worked with them over many years to supply Selwood equipment to US customers. We know they share our vision and ambition and have a similarly strategic and acquisitive approach to growth, along with a passion for delivering outstanding solutions through exceptional people.

“Holland Pump brings huge value to the Workdry group, and we are looking forward to further adding to that value through continued investment, using our core business expertise, knowledge and capability to supercharge growth and success on both sides of the pond.”

Jordan Cott, partner at Arcus and Chair of Workdry, said: “This acquisition continues Workdry’s impressive growth trajectory and opens new exciting opportunities in North America as Workdry continues to expand its mission-critical, rental-based solutions offering to support the maintenance, expansion, and delivery of sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure globally. We will be able to leverage our core rental proposition, including global market-leading engineering expertise and asset innovation, to significantly expand and strengthen HPC’s offering in the US and deepen its relationships with its valued long-standing customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk