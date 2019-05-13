USA awards border wall contracts

Texan contractor SLSCO has been awarded a US$789m firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of a section of border wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Nine bids for the work were invited, with six received. SLSCO’s work has an estimated completion date of 1st October 2020 and will be overseen by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

The second contract, which was awarded to Barnard Construction of Montana, is worth US$187m. The firm-fixed-price contract is for a design-bid-build project to replace a section of wall in Yuma, Arizona. Four bids were invited and three were received.