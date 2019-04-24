USA invites bids for $900m of infrastructure grants

Elaine Chao

Transportation secretary Elaine Chao announced the availability of the funding, which is being made available through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (Build) programme.

“These Build transportation grants will provide needed infrastructure investment to better connect rural and urban communities around our nation,” said Chao.

The grants are for investments in surface transportation infrastructure and will be awarded on a competitive basis to projects that will have a significant local or regional impact. Build funding can support roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports or intermodal transportation.

The US DOT intends to award up to 50% of the funding to projects located in rural areas. For this round of grants, the maximum grant award is US$25m and no more than US$90m can be awarded to a single state.