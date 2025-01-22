Utranazz secures Imer dealership

Utranazz commercial director Will Harris (centre) flanked by Marco Scuratti (left) and Michele Sebastiani (right) both from Imer Group

Oxfordshire-based Utranazz is now able to supply Imer’s concrete truck mixers, concrete batching plants, precast plants and vibroforming machines to its UK customers.

Imer’s concrete machinery was previously sold in the UK by Kent-based TruckBusters

Utranazz commercial director Will Harris said: “This partnership is a strategic milestone for Utranazz. It positions us as the sole UK supplier of high-quality concrete truck mixers from Europe’s largest manufacturer, while enabling us to expand our range of wet batching plants and also expand into self-service batching plants —areas that complement and enhance our existing offerings. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing exceptional concrete solutions for our customers."

A spokesperson for Imer Group said: “Our goal is to continuously expand our global presence and this partnership with Utranazz is a significant step in strengthening our footprint in the UK. With over 50 years of experience in the construction industry, Utranazz brings unparalleled expertise and market knowledge, making them the ideal partner to represent Imer Group in the region. We are confident that this partnership will bring significant mutual success and satisfaction."

