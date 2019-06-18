Utranazz to sell Austrian concrete kit

An SBM mineral processing plant

Under the distribution agreement, Utranazz will be able to supply SBM’s entire product range, from super-mobile to stationary concrete mixing plants and mineral processing plants.

Utranazz commercial director Will Harris said: “The partnership is a strategic step, which enables Utranazz to become a full-range supplier of concrete mixing plants, from premium, to budget and everything in between.”

SBM area sales manager Gerhard Mittendorfer added: “Our agreement with Utranazz will enable us to expand our brand presence and product availability across the UK. With over 50 years’ experience in the construction industry, Utranazz was the smart choice for SBM.”