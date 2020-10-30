Uxbridge and Chelmsford later living blocks to start

The planned Uxbridge development

Anchor Hanover, a not-for-profit provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life, has bought two sites and plans to mobilise quickly, building more than 150 pensioner homes in multi-storey blocks.

It has a target of building 3,200 homes for older people in the next seven years.

The 1.6-acre site in Chelmsford, Essex, is part of the large-scale masterplan joint venture, Beaulieu, between Countryside Properties and L&Q, to create 3,600 homes and amenities. Over the next 24 months, Anchor Hanover will build an independent living scheme of 82 one- and two-bedroom apartments for private sale and shared ownership.

In the London borough of Hillingdon, the 1.5-acre Uxbridge site forms part of the St Andrews Park – a 110-acre, seven-year regeneration of the former RAF Uxbridge. Located at the end of Uxbridge High Street, the site will comprise 72 one- and two-bedroom apartments offering home ownership and independent living.

Anchor Hanover is aiming to complete in Uxbridge in late 2022 and in Chelmsford in early 2023.

Charles Taylor, head of new business at Anchor Hanover, said: “The two acquisitions at Chelmsford and Uxbridge are vital land parcels in helping us achieve Anchor Hanover’s clear vision for developing more homes. By securing land within wider development schemes we are confident that our homes will provide owners with places they will love living in later life.

“We are ambitious and are on a concerted drive to secure more land to expand our retirement living development offer to meet the increase in demand for housing and the changing aspirations of older people. We have identified over 1200 homes for development but are seeking more to fulfil our build programme objectives.

“As a result, our growing land team is sourcing additional development opportunities across England. We have an initial focus in areas where we already have a significant presence to optimise impact and services. We are also looking to pursue sites in residential, suburban and urban locations with a minimum of 1.5 acres within our target, priority areas identified for development.”

In line with its growth plans, Anchor Hanover has recently announced a development partnership with McCarthy & Stone. Together, the two will deliver a range of ‘affordable for all’ later living communities across England.

