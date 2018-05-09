Uzbekistan announces $1.3bn solar deal

A Canadian business is to invest US$1.3bn (£960m) developing solar power throughout Uzbekistan.

Utility-scale solar production company SkyPower and the government of have signed a 1,000 MW power purchase agreement.

This project involves the largest foreign direct investment in Uzbekistan’s history. President Shavkat Mirziyyoyev has signed a decree signifying the government’s full support of the project and sovereign guarantees.

SkyPower will be the first independent power producer in the history of Uzbekistan, working closely with state-owned utility company Uzbekenergo.

François-Philippe Champagne, minister of international trade for the government of Canada, said: “Growing Canada’s cleantech and renewable sectors and encouraging the export of locally developed ideas and solutions that benefit the world is a priority for our government. I am pleased to see industry leaders like SkyPower Global help us towards that goal. This historic partnership with UzbekEnergo and the government of Uzbekistan will bolster growth in the region and help establish Canadian expertise in this fast-growing sector.”

SkyPower chief executive officer Kerry Adler added: “There are still more than a billion people globally without access to energy services, and our mission is to bring solar power to people who need it most. This is a historic partnership that will benefit both the Government of Uzbekistan and SkyPower, and we are happy to be building Uzbekistan’s first solar power installation.”