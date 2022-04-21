Vacuum excavation specialist sucked up

New machinery for Vacuum Excavation Southwest from MTS UK

Vacuum Excavation Southwest now becomes a trading division of Pier (UK) Ltd.

Both companies are based in Merseyside – Pier (UK) in Newton-le-Willows, Vacuum Excavation Southwest in Liverpool.

Pier (UK) has already invested in new machinery for Vacuum Excavation Southwest from MTS UK (pictured) and there are plans for more to follow.

Sean Quinn, joint managing director of Pier (UK) Ltd, said, “We became the largest operator of vacuum excavation systems in Europe back in 2015 and we are aiming to maintain this status for many years to come. We are now in our 14th year of providing vacuum excavation services to over 300 customers and we continue to regularly add to this customer base.”

