Van Elle recruits CFO from Severfield

Graeme Campbell

Graeme Campbell will join Van Elle and its board in early 2020.

He takes over from Paul Pearson, who handed in his notice in May and leaves at the end of October 2019. An interim finance director will cover the few weeks until Mr Campbell's arrival.

Graeme Campbell, aged 44, has only been with Severfield for a year, having started in September 2018. He previously spent six years as chief financial officer of Australian engineering services firm Engenco; before that he was in Portakabin’s finance department for four years.

Chairman Adrian Barden said: “Graeme is a high calibre appointment with a proven track record across a range of senior finance functions including at public companies. This appointment follows a series of senior management changes across the business and Graeme's significant experience will further enhance the leadership team as Mark and his team drive forward Van Elle's strategy."

