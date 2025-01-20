Van Elle wins £30m eight-year deal

Wood Transmission & Distribution has signed up Van Elle for ground investigation, design and construction activities for piling and foundations across several transmission schemes in Scotland.

The transmission schemes on which Van Elle will be working are part of Ofgem's accelerated strategic transmission investment (ASTI) programme.

Subject to performance, the agreement is expected to be worth at least £30m to Van Elle over the next eight years.

Work has already started on initial projects in New Cumnock, Argyll and most recently at Beauly-Loch Buidhe, where ground investigation works are mobilising throughout January for 240 towers to be constructed in 2026-27.

Van Elle chief executive Mark Cutler said: "Wood has been a long-standing customer for Van Elle so we are delighted to announce this partnering agreement to help deliver part of the significant scale of energy infrastructure in Scotland together over the coming years. Our breadth of capability allows us to integrate ground investigation, design and piling and foundation solutions best suited to the project requirements. Initial works have commenced, and activity levels will now increase as other schemes are mobilised across Scotland.

"Our recent acquisition of Albion Drilling based in Stirling will support with a local resource base and specialist skills needed to deliver these important commitments, often in remote and challenging locations.

"This agreement is the first of a number that we anticipate in this growing sector; reinforcing our confidence in our medium-term ambitions."

