Van Elle starts HS2 vibro piling

Van Elle vibro piling

Working for Skanska Costain Strabag joint venture (SCS), Van Elle will be using vibro piling techniques to provide extensive embankment support, enabling the first phase of construction in northwest London.

Claire Garrett, ground improvement director at Van Elle, said: “HS2 is the most significant construction project the UK has seen in a generation, and we’re delighted to be a part of it. We’ve had some great success with vibro piling on infrastructure projects recently using specialist rigs that we have developed in house and we’re looking forward to showing our capabilities in this area once more.”

Van Elle will install more than 4,000 x 600mm vibro stone columns between Gatemead and West Ruislip to strengthen the ground ahead of main construction works. The project also involves field trials and probing at each section in advance of the main works. This work is expected last until spring 2021.

Elsewhere, Van Elle’s specialist ground investigation company, Strata Geotechnics, is working with RPS Group on the C3 section of the HS2 project.

Strata is working on the Brackley to south portal of Long Itchington Wood Green tunnel area of HS2, providing borehole drilling and window sampling support to RPS with work expected to continue until Christmas 2020.

