Van Oord team to create 600ha of new land in Mexico

Van Oord will deploy one of its largest cutter suction dredgers

Pemex has awarded the €235m contract for the work to a consortium of Van Oord and Grupo Huerta Madre.

Some12 million cubic metres of sand is set to be reclained to create the new land. The 10-month project also includes 400ha of dynamic compaction and the movement of six million cubic metres of dry earth.

“We will deploy one of our largest cutter suction dredgers, type Athena, and a medium- size trailing suction hopper dredger for the land reclamation,” said Mark Roelofs, one of Van Oord’s dredging directors.