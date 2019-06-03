BibbyBibby
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue June 04 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Van Oord team to create 600ha of new land in Mexico

Van Oord team to create 600ha of new land in Mexico

19 hours Mexico’s president has given the go-ahead for the creation of 600 hectares of new land for the new Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco.

Van Oord will deploy one of its largest cutter suction dredgers
Van Oord will deploy one of its largest cutter suction dredgers

Pemex has awarded the €235m contract for the work to a consortium of Van Oord and Grupo Huerta Madre.

Some12 million cubic metres of sand is set to be reclained to create the new land. The 10-month project also includes 400ha of dynamic compaction and the movement of six million cubic metres of dry earth.

 “We will deploy one of our largest cutter suction dredgers, type Athena, and a medium- size trailing suction hopper dredger for the land reclamation,” said Mark Roelofs, one of Van Oord’s dredging directors.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »