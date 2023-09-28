Veolia processes ash for aggregate subsitute

Processing incinerator bottom ash at Ling Hall quarry

Veolia expects its new processing facility at Ling Hall quarry, near Rugby, will produce 50,000 tonnes of aggregates per year from the treatment of non-recyclable black bag waste at the Battlefield waste-to-energy incinerator.

Veolia is working with Meldgaard Recycling and Levenseat on the initiative.

The Ling Hall facility processes incinerator bottom ash (IBA) through a combination of magnetic separation equipment, including overband magnets and eddy current separators, to remove ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The resulting output is then graded for use.

Chief operating officer Donald Macphail said: “By processing bottom ash from the treatment of non-recyclable waste our new facility will deliver an important source of secondary aggregates, and recover metals that would otherwise be lost. In this way it will lower the dependence on virgin resources, limit environmental impact, and reduce carbon emissions"

