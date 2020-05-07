Vermont hopes for autumn start on revived Patagonia Place

CGI of Patagonia Place on the Mersey waterfront, alongside the new Lexington and Plaza 1821 towers

Landowner and developer Peel L&P, together with Your Housing Group, has lodged the planning application for the next major development at Liverpool Waters.

The aim is to start construction in the autumn.

The £50m residential development, called Patagonia Place, will consist of 278 homes and is located at Princes Dock, the fifth of five neighbourhoods of the £5bn waterfront development.

Patagonia Place has been designed by Faulkner Chester Hall, with Arup providing planning consultation and Vermont as contractor.

The project was previously called Hive City Docks and groundworks began in 2018 before coming to an abrupt halt in mysterious circumstances.

It is a neighbour for the 34-storey Lexington tower (an £82m Moda Living development) and the £21m Plaza 1821 tower, which Vermont is also building and has nearly finished.

Liverpool Waters covers 60 hectares of old docklands. The development will offer two million square metres of total floorspace, include 9,000 residential propertires, 315,000 sqm of business space and 53,000 sqm of hotel and conference facilities. The waterfront project is also set to be the home to a new cruise liner terminal and hotel as well as a new Isle of Man ferry terminal, which is currently under construction, as well as the proposed location of the new Everton FC stadium.

Darran Lawless, development director at Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters, said: “This is another major milestone for Liverpool Waters and – despite the challenging environment that the world is currently facing as a result of Covid-19 – we’re delighted to be able to submit the planning application for this new development. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Your Housing, our advisory team and contractor Vermont. Due to the current lockdown the application process itself has been a challenge but the response from Liverpool City Council has demonstrated an ability and commitment to continue to function and unlock investment opportunities in the city and we are hopeful that should planning permission be secured work can start in the autumn creating significant investment and jobs as well as much needed homes for the region.”

Your Housing development director Lorraine Donnelly said: “This is a really exciting project for Your Housing. The scale and ambition of Liverpool Waters is something that we are proud to be part of. This development sits on the iconic Liverpool waterfront offering high-quality apartments with incredible views of the Mersey. It’s just a stone’s throw from the city centre and part of one of the city’s most exciting regeneration projects.”

