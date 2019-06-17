Versalift refreshes 17-metre van mount

The Versalift VTM-170-F is aimed at highways contractors

The VTM-170-F telescopic platform joins the VTL series of van-mounted platforms launched by Versalift in 2018. It was recently displayed at the Vertikal Days trade show mounted on an Iveco Daily 70C van.

Replacing the LAT-160-F, the VTM-170-F has been designed for highway maintenance contractors with improved performance and productivity through additional outreach, working height and payload.

The VTM-170-F has working height of 17 metres, a 10.5-metre outreach and 2,200kg of spare payload after driver passenger and fuel.

Suited for motorway and dual carriageway use, the VTM-170-F is equipped with LMC load sensing technology to offer variable outreach based on pressure in the boom lift cylinder. Other features include zero tail swing, even with A-frame outriggers deployed, and the choice of walk-in or duck-under bucket.

Optional extras include a secondary guarding anti-entrapment system, bespoke storage racking, twin joystick LMC control system with LCD interface screen, 1kV certified insulation, stabiliser controls from bucket, slew rotation interlock, reversing camera and bucket rotator.