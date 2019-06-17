BibbyBibby
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue June 18 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Versalift refreshes 17-metre van mount

Versalift refreshes 17-metre van mount

22 hours Versalift, manufacturer of vehicle-mounted aerial work platforms, has a new 17-metre platform for mounting on seven-tonne vans.

The Versalift VTM-170-F is aimed at highways contractors
The Versalift VTM-170-F is aimed at highways contractors

The VTM-170-F telescopic platform joins the VTL series of van-mounted platforms launched by Versalift in 2018. It was recently displayed at the Vertikal Days trade show mounted on an Iveco Daily 70C van.

Replacing the LAT-160-F, the VTM-170-F has been designed for highway maintenance contractors with improved performance and productivity through additional outreach, working height and payload.

The VTM-170-F has working height of 17 metres, a 10.5-metre outreach and 2,200kg of spare payload after driver passenger and fuel.

Suited for motorway and dual carriageway use, the VTM-170-F is equipped with LMC load sensing technology to offer variable outreach based on pressure in the boom lift cylinder. Other features include zero tail swing, even with A-frame outriggers deployed, and the choice of walk-in or duck-under bucket.

Optional extras include a secondary guarding anti-entrapment system, bespoke storage racking, twin joystick LMC control system with LCD interface screen, 1kV certified insulation, stabiliser controls from bucket, slew rotation interlock, reversing camera and bucket rotator.

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »