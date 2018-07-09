Vestas plans first cable-stayed wind turbines

It is partnering with long-term customer TuuliWatti on the 21MW Viinamäki project in Finland, which will feature the first order for V150-4.2MW turbines and an R&D collaboration using Vestas’ cable-stayed tower technology.

Vestas and TuuliWatti have also partnered in a 10-year testing agreement at the site. As a first step under this agreement, the data collected from Viinamäki will play a role in the product certification of cable-stayed towers.

The order for the Viinamäki project comprises five V150-4.2MW turbines with a hub height of 175m meters, the highest ever in Vestas’ history. The 175m – claimed to be world’s tallest all-steel wind turbine tower - is achieved through the company’s new cable-stayed system.

“With the R&D collaboration on the Viinamäki project we are taking our already excellent and longstanding relationship with TuuliWatti to a whole new level”, said Nils de Baar, president of Vestas Northern and Central Europe. “Onshore wind is already one of the most competitive power generation sources and Viinamäki shows how innovations across the entire value chain enable Vestas to offer sustainable energy solutions that increase customer value”.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as service agreement. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019.