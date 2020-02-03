Video: Chinese hospital built in 10 days

During construction

Chinese state-owned China Global Television Network has posted footage on YouTube showing the rapid construction programme.

The hospital is one of several being built as a matter of urgency due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Work began on the 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital on 23rd January, and was completed on 2nd February, just 10 days later, Chinese state media reports. An army of 3,000 people, worked round the clock on three shifts assembling prefabricated components.

