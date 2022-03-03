Villa plans 50,000 capacity expansion

Villa Park

Aston Villa has appointed a full multidisciplinary design and engineering team to prepare a planning application by the summer.

The Birmingham club wants to increase capacity at Villa Park from its current 42,749 to more than 50,000 in the first phase.

Preliminary designs show a new North Stand, upgrading and expanding hospitality facilities and new retail and merchandising facilities.

Aston Villa Group made a pre-tax loss of £37.3m in the year to 31st May 2021, following a loss of £99.5m the previous year.

