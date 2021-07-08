Vinci and Webuild land €1.4bn tunnel contract

image by Vinci

The Vinci team’s €1.43bn (£1.22bn) contract involves building a 23km section of twin-tube tunnel between Saint-Martin-la-Porte and Modane, in Savoie (France).

The team is made up of Vinci Construction Grands Projets (lead), Dodin Campenon Bernard and Vinci Construction France, subsidiaries of Vinci Construction (50%), and the Italian construction company Webuild.

The works involve digging 25km of tunnel using three tunnel boring machines and 21km of tunnel using conventional methods. The project will also create 71 safety tunnels and several galleries. The project will last over five years and employ up to 1,650 people.

The contract is part of the construction a 57.5km tunnel that will connect Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne (France) and Susa (Italy). Client for the scheme is Tunnel Euralpin Lyon-Turin (TELT).

