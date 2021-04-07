Vinci companies go green for London waste plant

Photo of groundworks under way at Eco Park South in April 2021

Taylor Woodrow is main contractor for the waste management facility and is working with its Vinci sister companies Bachy Soletanche, Roger Bullivant and Vibro Menard to minimise embedded carbon.

The groundworks team is using continuous flight auger (CFA) piling, controlled modulus columns (CMCs) and a low permeability Trenchmix cut-off wall to construct the foundations for the Resource Recovery Facility and the Reuse & Recycling Centre on Edmonton EcoPark.

The environmental benefits of CMC include: the elimination of reinforcement cages normally required in CFA piling; a reduction in the thickness of the ground slab, saving on concrete and steel; and a reduction in the arisings produced due to CMCs being a displacement solution.

Trenchmix further enhances the project’s environmental credentials by offering a 30% reduction in the embodied carbon, when compared to the alternative of a traditional sheet piled wall. This saving contributed to an overall reduction across the project of between 10% and 16%.

Steve Pate, Taylor Woodrow’s project director for EcoPark South, said “The start of ground engineering marks an exciting time for the project. Through bringing together the expertise of several organisations from the Vinci family, we are able to help the project reach its full sustainable potential.”

