Vinci expands in Spain with two acquisitions

The acquisition of Sistem Melesur Energía and Sistem Infraestructuras y Operaciones EPC is intended to make Vinci a major player in the market for electricity generation, transmission, transformation and distribution services - including for renewables - in Spain, where it operates under its Omexom brand.

The two businesses carry out engineering, installation and maintenance work for high-, medium- and low-voltage transformer stations and power lines. They also monitor work in real time via a control centre.

The acquisitions broaden Vinci Energies' customer base in Spain in both large public services and in small and medium-sized enterprises. With the expansion, Vinci Energies will generate annual revenue in Spain of nearly €430m (£383m) and employ more than 3,500 people.

Laurent Clech, managing director of Vinci Energies in Spain, said: "We welcome these acquisitions. In recent years, Sistem has become a benchmark provider of electricity grid and substation engineering, installation and maintenance. These acquisitions will give our customers the benefit of our enhanced capabilities in these fields and our coverage of the entire country. Moreover, the Sistem and Vinci Energies ranges of solutions and services form an excellent fit that will enable us to support our customers as they digitalise their grids.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk