Vinci handed Arden Cross multi-storey car parks

Multi-storey car parks will enable land release for major development at Arden Cross

The car parks will be next to the new HS2 Interchange Station and central to emerging plans for Arden Cross, a 140-hectare (346 acre) mixed-use development comprising business, leisure, education, medical, technology and residential uses.

It envisaged that between 4,500 and 7,000 multi-storey spaces will be provided across the two garage blocks, intended both for HS2 passengers and Arden Cross visitors.

The 13-month contract marks the start of the UGC’s plan to deliver multi-storey car parking in time for the planned opening of HS2 between 2029 and 2033. It will see Vinci delivering a RIBA stage 3 design and seeking to secure full planning permission for one of the car parks and outline planning permission for a second.

The contract was awarded to Vinci via the Pagabo framework following a competitive procurement process.

Additional planning and architectural design support will be provided by Cundall, Associated Architects and Fira.

The appointment is a milestone for the Urban Growth Company (and its partners, including the Arden Cross landowners) to deliver an alternative to HS2 Ltd’s previously consented scheme to provide surface car parking. The consolidation of spaces into a multi-storey format is a key part of the Arden Cross masterplan and releases 30 hectares of land to accelerate the development.

Public consultation is already going on regarding the multi-storey car parks. The aim is to have a planning application lodged with Solihull Council in July, with a decision expected by December 2022.

UGC chief operating officer Sue Barrett said: “Vinci has a proven track record in designing and building large multi-storey car parks, coupled with a commitment to work with us to deliver meaningful social value activities in Solihull.

“This project is about so much more than a car park – it’s about working in partnership across the public and private sectors to agree an alternative proposal which delivers the full economic, social and environmental benefits we know to be possible here at what is going to be one of the best-connected locations in Europe.”

