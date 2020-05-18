Vinci-led team lands €800m Paris rail contract

The €799m (£714m) contract awarded by Société du Grand Paris is for the first construction package of project’s Line 18. The first section will link Orly airport to Massy-Palaiseau; Line 18 will later be extended to Versailles.

Vinci companies, led by Vinci Construction Grands Projets, have a 75% share of the joint venture. Other Vinci subsidiaries in the team are Vinci Construction France, Dodin Campenon Bernard and Botte Fondations. The remander of the JV is made up of Spie Batignolles Génie Civil and Spie Batignolles Fondations.

A fifth of the work under the €799m contract will be allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The contract calls for digging 11.8 km of tunnels using two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and building three stations - Antonypôle, Massy Opéra and Massy-Palaiseau). The joint venture will also build 13 ancillary engineering structures, 10 branches connecting with the tunnel and 850m of cut and cover. In total, more than a million cubic metres of material will be excavated.

At its peak, the contract will employ up to 700 people (500 labourers and 200 supervisory staff). Work on site is due to take 83 months.

The consortium is already executing work on Line 15 South, involving the packages between Fort d’Issy-Vanves-Clamart and Villejuif Louis Aragon, as well as Noisy-Champs station. It is also responsible for extending Line 14 South towards Orly. The Vinci Group is also working on other Grand Paris Express works packages through specialist subsidiaries Eurovia and Vinci Energies.

