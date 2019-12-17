Vinci picked for Stoke skills hub

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios' design

Vinci will start construction works under a £27m contract on the site of Staffordshire University’s recently demolished Brindley building at its Stoke-on-Trent campus in spring 2020.

The Catalyst building has been designed by architect Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

The university’s project team also includes Mace as project and cost manager, Max Fordham as mechanical & electrical engineer and Momentum as structural & civil engineer.

Deputy vice-chancellor Martin Jones said: “Catalyst will enable Staffordshire University to bring thousands of apprentices to the region, increasing economic prosperity and supporting business growth. This cutting-edge facility will also provide people with the opportunity to study flexible degrees, helping us to enhance learning and deliver a first-class student experience.”

Michael Roadnight, regional director at VINCI Construction UK, said his company was looking forward to working on “this exciting flagship project”.

Construction of the Catalyst building has been delayed after bats were found in the former Brindley building last year. Demolition works were finally able to take place last month after ecologists confirmed the bats had safely the premises.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk