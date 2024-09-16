Vinci promotes its HS2 director

Emmanuel Costes

Emmanuel Costes steps up to succeed François Pogu after nearly four years as project director for the Balfour Beatty Vinci joint venture on the HS2 project.

François Pogu is moving to a new position working for Vinci on the French side of the Turin-Lyon high-speed railway

Emmanuel Costes has been with Vinci for 19 years, and in the UK since 2007, working on such projects as the £600m Lee Tunnel sewer in London.

As managing director of Vinci Construction Grands Projets he will oversee all of the French contractor’s major projects in the UK and Ireland.

“It is a privilege to lead such a dedicated and talented team, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success,” he said of his new role. “I also would like to take this opportunity to thank my predecessor, François Pogu, for setting the highest standards for impact and dedication to this role. I wish him all the best in his new role working on the TELT project in France.”

He added: “We look to improve the company’s growth by further embarking on some of the most exciting infrastructure projects in the region.”

