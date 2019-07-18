Vinci to build $400m Canadian LNG tank

The 225,000m3 tank will be built by Entrepose Contracting and Vinci Construction Grands Projets under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with a period of four years.

“The strong co-operation between Entrepose Contracting and Vinci Construction Grands Projets has a unique track record of construction in harsh climates,” said Gaël Cailleaux, managing director of Entrepose Contracting. “We are proud to bring our proven LNG tank expertise to Canada,”

Vinci Construction Grands Projets CEO and chairman Patrick Kadri added: “Together with Entrepose Contracting, we intend to establish the highest standards for safety and quality on site for this project. Our major project management expertise will be an asset in conducting this ambitious project.”

Vinci Construction has built 14 LNG tanks throughout the world over the last 10 years, including recent projects in Siberia in Russia and in Australia.

