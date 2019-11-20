Vinci to build Cambodian water plant

The project for the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority also includes transfer pipelines.

The Bakheng treatment plant in the northern outskirts of the Cambodian capital will provide a million people with drinking water once both phases are complete.

The first phase of the project, with a value of US$155m, covers construction of:

a first treatment line with a capacity of 195,000m 3 per day;

per day; the intake in the Mekong River, with a capacity of 390,000m 3 per day;

per day; two 1.4m-diameter pipelines with a length of 1.5km to carry water from the Mekong to the treatment plant;

a 2m-diameter pipeline with a length of 7.8km (including a 630m river crossing to be built using a microtunneling machine) to bring drinking water to more than 500,000 inhabitants of the capital city.

The plant has been designed with the aim of minimising its carbon footprint. Its electricity requirements will be partly supplied by 27,000m2 of solar panels with 3.8MW installed capacity.

The project, co-financed by the French Development Agency, the European Investment Bank and the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority, will employ more than 500 local workers and supervisory personnel at the height of activity.

The contract also makes provision for a second works phase with a value of US$45m. This phase is designed to double the plant's treatment capacity to 390,000m3 per day. Following handover of the second phase, the project will provide drinking water for a population of one million.

