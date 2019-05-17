Vinci wins Swedish station contract

The contract is with a consortium NCC Sverige and Wayss & Freytag Ingeniurbau, which was appointed in late 2017 to build the underground station and associated tunnels.

Eitech's scope at Korsvägen is similar to that of an existing contract at Station Centralen, awarded in August 2018. The new contract includes responsibility for the execution of all technical installations and also the temporary installations for construction power and lighting of the new station. The order value amounts to approximately €50m (£44m).

The Korsvägen section is about 3.2km long and runs from Landala, via Korsvägen and Örgryte/Jakobsdal before connecting with the existing track in Almedal. The lengths of rock tunnel comprise a rail tunnel and a parallel service and rescue tunnel. Three lengths of tunnel running through clay and earth will have a concrete structure. A new underground station with three exits will be built at Korsvägen.