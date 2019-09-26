Virgin to build 40-storey Miami hotel

The hotel, which is due to open in 2023, will be managed by Virgin Hotels and developed by Blue Jay Capital with Blur Workshop as the architect.

“I’m personally very passionate about this property, as it brings Virgin Hotels into a city that holds a great deal of significance for us,” said Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal.

“In addition to being my home, Miami is the headquarters of Virgin Hotels, so this is a milestone that has been a long time coming," he added. "Miami is one of our nation’s premier vacation and nightlife destinations and a major cultural hub. Our team cannot wait to make our mark here by bringing the Virgin Hotels experience to this lively city.”

The hotel will be in the Brickell neighbourhood in the heart of Downtown Miami’s Financial District. The 40-storey new-build hotel will feature nearly 250 rooms, a spa and more than 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

There will also be multiple dining and drinking outlets, including Funny Library Coffee Shop, a communal work space that will house an assortment of books and games.

The Miami hotel will feature a three-storey terraced rooftop with pool, lounge and event space designed to feel like a rooftop conservatory.

