Viridor installs plug-in scrap handlers

The plug-in cable electric machines will be used to process large quantities of black bag waste to maximise the amount that can be recycled. The residual waste that is unable to be recycled will then be used to generate electricity to power the material handlers.

Cat dealer Finning brought in sister company Murray Cable to install the high-voltage cabling needed to power the Cat machines. The cable installation was completed in two weeks without disruption to the dayshift operation by working nights and weekends.

Cables were also installed in the workshop bay, so that Finning engineers carrying out maintenance work on the machines have a dedicated area and power supply away from the busy processing area. This was achieved with a lock-out, try-out procedure to isolate the drive motor and pumps under maintenance.

Paul Cairney, operations manager for Viridor (Bargeddie), said: “Although it’s early days, I’m pleased to report the electrically driven machines have not missed a beat since they have arrived, and the service from the Finning team has been great.”

