Vistry and Barratt appease Stafford councillors

CGI of the Beaconside development

Infrastructure work on the 95-acre site started this month and first occupation is expected in 2021.

The plans were initially thrown back at the developers by local councillors last year for not being good enough.

According to local press reports, councillors felt the properties were too small and too ugly and invited the developers to come up with something better.

However, they got there in the end and Keith Carnegie, chief executive officer of Vistry Housebuilding, said: “Buyers will benefit from the wide range of house types available.”

