Vistry signs to build Ealing flats

CGI of Merrick Place

Merrick Place will have 575 residential apartments, of various tenure types, along with 2,100 sqm of commercial floorspace across four separate blocks.

There will be 401 apartments for private sale, 132 for shared ownership and 42 designed for ‘affordable’ rent.

There will be no space for car parking – just bicycles, 926 of them.

Sovereign Network Group director David Gooch said: “The Merrick Place project in Ealing is a flagship scheme within SNG's London New Homes Programme. We are delighted to have contracted with Countryside Partnerships who are also our Joint Venture Partner at Northwick Park Hospital in Brent. Together these two projects will deliver over 1,100 high quality new homes in North West London."

Vistry Group chairman and chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said he was “delighted to be appointed” and “proud to be playing a key part”.

Sovereign Network Group is a charitable housing association that was formed last year from the merger of Sovereign Housing Association and Network Homes.

