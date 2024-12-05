Vistry strikes £600m Pudding Mill Lane deal

artist's impression of the planned Pudding Mill Square

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) and Vistry, in a 50/50 joint venture, plan to create a new community next to Pudding Mill Lane DLR station in Stratford, in the vicinity of the London 2012 Olympic stadium, which is now home to West Ham United Football Club.

The 948 mixed-tenure homes that are planned are expected to have a gross development value of £600m.

The five-hectare development will be brought forward over four phases, with a minimum of 45% of the new homes being affordable, as well as over 30,000 sqm of non-residential floor space to accommodate a mix of workspace, retail, community and leisure uses.

Currently Pudding Mill Lane is home to a variety of temporary uses including the ABBA Arena.

Construction of the first phase is expected to start in summer 2026, with completion of the overall scheme scheduled for 2033.

the site

Vistry Group chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for our partnerships business to revitalise this area of east London and create a thriving and sustainable new community. We are very pleased to be working in partnership with the LLDC and the GLA to provide the mix of high-quality new homes that residents desperately need, alongside the infrastructure, facilities and socio-economic opportunities required to support them."

Rosanna Lawes, executive director of development at LLDC, said: "It's exciting to move forward with the development of Pudding Mill Lane. The joint venture partnership with Vistry means that we can rapidly build on the Park's successful legacy to create another thriving and sustainable community. Quality design is at the heart of the scheme both in well-designed and sustainable homes, in high quality public realm, amenities and significant workspace that creates truly successful places."

