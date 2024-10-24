Vistry to build 600 homes near Wokingham

The Finchwood Park development in Finchampstead, with Vistry's land marked

Detailed planning permission is already in place for the first 256 homes, which Vistry will deliver as a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Vistry’s parcels are within a wider development of 1,500 homes being brought forward by Cala Homes.

Trevor Wicks, managing director for Vistry Thames Valley, said: “As Britain’s biggest house-builder and one of its largest providers of affordable homes, securing these land parcels plays perfectly to the strengths of our group, delivering a significant number of mixed tenure homes – including homes to rent - as well as open market homes sold via our retail housebuilding brands.”

John Richards, land and planning director at Cala Homes Thames said: “It’s excellent news that we have exchanged contracts on these parcels with Vistry. This will allow housing delivery to significantly accelerate on the site alongside the delivery of important community facilities including public open space, allotments, sports pitches, a pavilion and a neighbourhood centre to complement our green open space and new Nine Mile Ride extension, which have already been completed. We look forward to building alongside Vistry as Cala move onto Parcels 4, 5 and 16, which we hope will all have planning permission by early 2025.”

Vistry, which is on track to deliver 18,000 homes this year, expects to start construction work at Finchwood Park in January 2025.

