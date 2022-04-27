Vistry's Prothero to become Gleeson CEO

Graham Prothero

Gleeson chief executive James Thomson has announced his intention to stand down on 31st December 2022 and Vistry’s Graham Prothero has been lined up to replace him.

Gleeson appointed James Thomson as chief executive in 2019 with a remit to implement a cultural and structural changes programme to deliver medium term objectives. He reckons that task is now complete and wishes to move on at the end of this year. He will become a non-executive board member next year.

Graham Prothero has resigned as chief operating officer of Vistry with effect from 31st December 2022 to take up the position of CEO at MJ Gleeson.

Graham Prothero joined Vistry in 2020 as part of the acquisition by Bovis Homes of Galliford Try’s housing businesses. He was formerly chief executive of Galliford Try from 2019, having previously been finance director since 2013. From 2008 to 2013, he was finance director of Development Securities plc (subsequently U+I Group).

Vistry said it would not be looking for a replacement for Mr Prothero and his work would be shared around other members of the executive team.

Graham Prothero said: “I am very proud of what we have achieved as Vistry since the acquisition, but the time is now right for me to take up the opportunity of being a CEO, and I am hugely excited to join Gleeson. I have watched the company’s progress over the years and long admired the delivery of its focused strategy. It is rare to find a business that genuinely enhances people’s well-being in the way that Gleeson does.”

MJ Gleeson chairman Dermot Gleeson said: “We are delighted to have secured Graham Prothero as the group’s next CEO. His outstanding track record and experience in housebuilding make him the ideal choice to lead the group in the next phase of its development.”

