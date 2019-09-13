Volker-Boskalis JV wins £100m Southsea coastal scheme

A 4.5km stretch of the coast is to get new sea defences

The £100m Southsea coastal scheme stretches for 4.5km from Old Portsmouth to Eastney. It is designed to provide flood protection to more than 8,000 properties and 704 businesses that are at risk due to ageing existing coastal defences.

The scheme is a Portsmouth City Council project, delivered through the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership, with backing from the Environment Agency and central government.

VolkerStevin managing director Rob Coupe said: "We are delighted to be joining the team delivering this project. We have been impressed with the quality of work put into the Scheme already and are looking forward to getting on site and delivering new defences for Southsea."

Bam Nuttall and Van Oord/Mackley were also shortlisted for the job.

VSBW will work with Portsmouth City Council’s consulting engineer, Royal HaskoningDHV, to produce detailed engineering design, pre-construction site surveys and enabling works. Construction on the first phase will begin in spring 2020, should planning and funding approvals be gained.

