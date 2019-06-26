Volker starts £38m Gulfstream workshop

Gulfstream's new Farnborough base is designed by GeblerTooth

The Gulfstream MRO facility in Farnborough is projected to be approximately 16,720 to 20,440 square metres, with a hangar that can accommodate up to 13 large-cabin aircraft, as well as office space, customer areas and shop space. Significant ramp space will also be included, along with a car parking area.

Main contractor for the project is Volker Fitzpatrick, working with architect GeblerTooth, consulting engineer Hydrock and CBRE and KAM as project consultants. Tate Consulting has been appointed to design mechanical, electrical and plumbing services

Work has already started and is expected to be completed by July 2020 in time for the Farnbourough International Airshow, a trade exhibition of civilian and military aircraft.

Tate Consulting director Ray Cavanagh said: “The new facility provides an incredibly hi-spec building, with eye catching features, such as curved roof and cantilevered glazed office. The collaboration of all the different partners and teams and mutual respect and ethos to get the job done to the highest possible standards is the best I have ever experienced and one of the most enjoyable projects I’ve worked on.”