Volker wins Bedford street works package

Street lighting renewal

The contract began on 1st November 2019 and runs for two years, with a possible extension of three further years.

The first package of work includes the replacement of approximately 100 old lamp posts.

VolkerHighways already has a highways term maintenance contract with neighbouring Luton Borough Council.

Managing director Alistair Thompson said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract, working with Bedford Borough Council. We look forward to delivering a high quality service and continuing to develop our presence, within the region.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk