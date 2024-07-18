VolkerFitzpatrick joins Piccadilly Line upgrade

VolkerFitzpatrick has been handed a contract on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis through Pagabo’s civil engineering and infrastructure framework to revamp the Cockfosters depot as part of the Piccadilly Line Upgrade (PLU).

New trains are due to start running on the Piccadilly line from next year and the depots need to be upgraded to look after them.

VolkerFitzpatrick divisional director for rail and depots Paul Lilley said: “We are delighted to be starting our first contract procured through Pagabo’s civil engineering and infrastructure framework by offering support to essential upgrades to the Piccadilly line’s Cockfosters Depot. Our collaboration with Pagabo, TfL, and our supply chain partners will be crucial for the successful and safe execution of this project. We look forward to sustainably modernising the Piccadilly line, ensuring it is fit for future use.”

