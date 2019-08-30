VolkerFitzpatrick picked for £75m Lossiemouth resurfacing

P-8A Poseidon [RAF photo]

The work will prepare the Moray base for the arrival of nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, the first of which is expected to arrive in the UK in 2020. The P-8A Poseidon is somewhat larger than the Typhoons that usually operate out of Lossiemouth.

Resurfacing work is one of several improvements being made at the base, along with the construction of staff accommodation and a new air traffic control tower, and upgrades to drainage and electrical supplies.

It is anticipated that the resurfacing work will be completed by spring 2021.

Group Captain Simon Strasdin, director of the Lossiemouth development programme, said: “Resurfacing our airfield operating surfaces represents the next stage towards operating the fleet of P-8A Poseidon from RAF Lossiemouth, and I am glad to welcome VolkerFitzpatrick Ltd onto the team which will help to deliver it.

“The Lossiemouth development programme is a complex series of projects which is set to transform RAF Lossiemouth into a modern, high-tech station, equipped to face a range of evolving challenges. It represents an infrastructure investment of over £400m in Moray, the creation of around 550 additional military posts, and employment opportunities for many local contractors.”

VolkerFitzpatrick managing director Richard Offord said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this key contract at RAF Lossiemouth, which will benefit from our significant in-house airfield and infrastructure capabilities. We look forward to collaborating with the DIO on these important works, over the coming months.”

