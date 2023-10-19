VolkerFitzpatrick starts Heathrow paving works

Resurfacing begins

The last week of September saw the start of VolkerFitzpatrick’s first contract on the H7 framework, to re-pave the southern entry/exit taxiways and one of the runways (09R/27L).

A year of planning has gone into the works, which involves 60,000 tonnes of asphalt being laid and is expected to take around 15 months to complete. Jacobs is consulting engineer on the project.

Work is done only during night-time possessions to minimise impact on airport operations.

Heathrow’s infrastructure director, Alistair Awcock, said: “Resurfacing the world’s busiest two-runway airport is never a simple job. To keep this vital asset operational we must plan meticulously and make the best use of every second the runways and taxiways aren’t in use overnight.

“Thanks to VolkerFitzpatrick’s expert support, we can reliably transform our airfield into a construction site and back again night after night, with passenger planes safely landing on their hard work just hours later.”

Kevin Berry, VolkerFitzpatrick’s operations director, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our capabilities on Heathrow’s most important assets. Our integrated team is working closely with Heathrow throughout the project. We’re using digital processes and systems to enable cost and carbon savings during both the design and delivery stages of the project.”

The team from VolkerFitzpatrick, Heathrow Airport and Jacobs line up for a photocall ahead of night work starting

