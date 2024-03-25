VolkerFitzpatrick to build £34m Canterbury viaduct

CGI of the Sturry viaduct

Kent County Council has chosen VolkerFitzpatrick for the £34m Sturry Link Road project.

The new road will divert traffic away from a level crossing that is one of Kent’s most heavily congested areas and support new housing development for more than 16,000 homes in the vicinity.

The 550-metre-long road will have a 250-metre viaduct over the Great Stour River, the river’s flood plain, and the railway line between Canterbury and Ramsgate. The viaduct will be supported by a five-span structure, with the longest span distance being 56 metres.

As well as the construction of a new bridge which includes a bus lane and footpath, VolkerFitzpatrick will put in a new roundabout and approach roads to connect to the bridge. The installation of pedestrian crossing points, new street lighting, environmental mitigation works, drainage and ponds will also be included in the project.

VolkerGround Engineering and VolkerHighways are also working on the project, which is funded by the government’s Local Growth Fund.

Construction is scheduled to start next year and is expected to take 93 weeks, completing in the first quarter of 2026.

In a quote attributed to infrastructure director Deon Scholtz, VolkerFitzpatrick said: “This project underscores our unwavering dedication to alleviating congestion and enhancing local infrastructure for the benefit of local communities. Our meticulous planning and steadfast commitment are laying the foundation for a more vibrant and connected future between Canterbury and Sturry."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk