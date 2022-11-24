VolkerFitzpatrick to build London's largest film studios

CGI of Eastbrook Studios in Dagenham

The £174m development will include 12 sound stages, three acres of backlot, offices and ancillary space, totalling more than half a million square feet.

VolkerFitzpatrickhas been appointed main contractor by Hackman Capital Partners (HCP) and its affiliate, The MBS Group, which were in turn selected by the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham Council to develop and operate the facility.

VolkerFitzpatrick started work on the 26-acre site in August by modifying two existing warehouses, as well as providing groundworks and piling, before construction of the new steel framed buildings starts.

Designed by master planning architect PRP, the studios are expected to be completed in 2024.

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s building division, said: “With our expertise in constructing large volume space, modern offices, and an extensive external works capability, this project plays to the strengths of our business and our experienced team. The project will provide much needed sound stage capacity for the industry, as well as realising a valuable regeneration opportunity for one of London’s most exciting and fastest growing boroughs.”

