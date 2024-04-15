VolkerFitzpatrick to build more Hemel warehouses

Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead

VolkerFitzpatrick has begun enabling works for an expansion of Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead, within Maylands Business Park.

Completion is scheduled for August 2025.

This is the second project on which VolkerFitzpatrick has worked at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead. Once completed, it will see the park grow by more than 280,000 sqft, with units ranging between 19,000 and 75,000 sqft.

All units will have a rooftop solar array, targeting EPC A+ and BREEAM ‘Outstanding ratings.

Stuart Deverill, managing director of VolkerFitzpatrick’s building division, said: “We have been working with Prologis for many years and our strong, collaborative approach has enabled us to deliver innovative and sustainable projects whilst setting new standards for workplace wellbeing.”

Martin Cooper, vice president of development management at Prologis UK, said: “It’s great to be getting this latest construction project underway at Hemel Hempstead with our trusted partner VolkerFitzpatrick. In the first instance, our focus is on enabling earthworks, drainage and site access construction. I’m looking forward to seeing our designs come to fruition throughout 2024 on this gateway site for the town.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk