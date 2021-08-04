VolkerFitzpatrick to expand BAE Systems’ MISC facility

CGI of the extension

BAE Systems’ Maritime Integration & Support Centre (MISC) is a specialist facility that provides support for Royal Navy warships and researches new combat systems and technologies. BAE Systems has appointed VolkerFitzpatrick to extend the facility.

The extension will comprise a two-storey steel frame on concrete pad foundations, with a façade made up of curtain wall glazing and a rainscreen cladding system. With a footprint of 750 sqm, the extension will include a new entrance, meeting and conference rooms, open-plan offices and welfare provision. The roof will be flat to accommodate plant and photovoltaic panels.

Construction starts this month, with completion expected in spring 2022.

The contract award follows VolkerFitzpatrick’s delivery of the National Maritime Systems Centre in Portsdown Technology Park, which was completed last year for another defence contractor, QinetiQ.

