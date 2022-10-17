VolkerFitzpatrick wins £80m M27 junction improvement

Junction 10 of the M27

The £81m junction improvement will enable the development of Welborne Garden Village to the north of Fareham.

Volker Fitzpatrick is working with consulting engineer Ramboll to finalise the design for the scheme, with construction planned to begin in 2023.

The upgrade involves the provision of a new motorway underpass to the west of the existing M27 Junction 10, three new slip roads to facilitate an ‘all moves’ arrangement and the construction of a new dual carriageway to link the new slip roads to the existing road network.

Hampshire County Council and Fareham Borough Council have been awarded £41.25m of housing investment grant by Homes England towards the upgrade of Junction 10. The remaining £40 is being provided by the Welborne developers, Buckland Development Ltd.

VolkerFitzpatrick operations director Paul Lilley said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this prestigious contract by Hampshire County Council. Our regional approach will allow us to deliver our highways expertise in a way that will most benefit the Hampshire community.”

Councillor Edward Heron, the county council’s executive lead member for transport and environment, said: “The construction of a new motorway underpass on the M27, which is managed by National Highways, is technically complex and requires expert and specialist engineering knowledge. I am confident that Volker Fitzpatrick, supported by Ramboll, will be a very able partner to this end.”

Meanwhile another Hampshire project previously associated with Volker Fitzpatrick is moving into the hands of new contractor.

Hampshire County Council has awarded Milestone Infrastructure a £20.3m contract to build the final phase of the Botley bypass.

Milestone Infrastructure has been engaged on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis to work on the planning and design process.

This eastern section of the Botley bypass requires construction of a 1.8km bypass with a three-metre wide footway and cycleway as well as a new bridge over the River Hamble and a new roundabout to replace the existing A335/A3051 junction.

Volker Fitzpatrick is near completion of the first two phases of the bypass – the Uplands Development Infrastructure and Woodhouse Lane South.

Milestone Infrastructure was previously Skanska UK Highways prior to its acquisition by M Group Services for £50m last year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk